Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

