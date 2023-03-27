Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,092 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 132,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,151. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.