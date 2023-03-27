Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,365. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

