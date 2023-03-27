Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,784 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,778,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 195.8% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

