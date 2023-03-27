Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

