Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. 152,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.