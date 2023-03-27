Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.49. 286,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

