Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 11,435 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

