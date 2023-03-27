Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 87,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.72. 364,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,028. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

