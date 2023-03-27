Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,177,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,812,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

