Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.87.

OLLI opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

