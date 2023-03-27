Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

