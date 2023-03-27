OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 138 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. 805,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

