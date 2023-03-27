OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. 2,353,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.