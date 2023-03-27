OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,386,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 206,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

