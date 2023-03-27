OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 609,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,379. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

