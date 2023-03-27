OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.18. 558,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,479. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.