OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 819 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.80. 219,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

