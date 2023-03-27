OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $335.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

