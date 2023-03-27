OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.38. 371,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,195. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.