Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.