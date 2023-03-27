Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $59.83 million and approximately $185,460.19 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00335402 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,062.14 or 0.26234837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

