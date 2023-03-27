Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Origin Energy Stock Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.65.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0912 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

