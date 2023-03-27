Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.