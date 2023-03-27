Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
