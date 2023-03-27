Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.