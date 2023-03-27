Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.61 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

