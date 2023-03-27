Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $18.01

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $17.56. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 553,206 shares traded.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -24.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

