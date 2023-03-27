Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Shares Up 4.4%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
