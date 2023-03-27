Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 6.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. 1,446,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,552,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

