PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PBCO Financial Price Performance

PBCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.41. PBCO Financial has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corp. is a locally-owned community bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers e-banking, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded by Michael L. Sickels and Kenneth D. Trautman Jr. in July 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

