Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $30.43 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Articles

