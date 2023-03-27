Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 205000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.