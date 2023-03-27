Permit Capital LLC Buys Shares of 47,500 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of META stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.67. 10,539,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $522.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

