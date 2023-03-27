Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Sells £53,588.46 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($65,809.23).

Jason Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($14.90), for a total transaction of £45,366.20 ($55,711.90).

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 19.25 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,219.25 ($14.97). 1,269,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,422. Persimmon Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,277.47 ($27.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.75, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,319.80.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 9,941.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.04) to GBX 1,396 ($17.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.43).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

