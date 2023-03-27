Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,043. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.