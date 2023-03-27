Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.96. 192,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

