Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 598,172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598,172 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,991. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

