Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.43. 75,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,908. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

