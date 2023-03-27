Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,441. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

