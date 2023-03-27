Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 615 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

