Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Portmeirion Group has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,391.30%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

