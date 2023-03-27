Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 475.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

PSET traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

