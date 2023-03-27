Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 475.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
PSET traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal Quality ETF
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Quality ETF (PSET)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.