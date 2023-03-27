ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.67. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 742,869 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $17,248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $818,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

