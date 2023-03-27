Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.01.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
