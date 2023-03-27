Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 210,942 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.