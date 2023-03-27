Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,850 ($22.72) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,450 ($17.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,547.50.

PUK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,013,000 after buying an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

