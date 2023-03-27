Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO Acquires $381,144.50 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) COO Eric Scott Haynor purchased 138,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,144.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 738,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

