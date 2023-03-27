PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.62. 2,457,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.