Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.04 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $96.04 million and approximately $48,978.43 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00035678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.69278483 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,775.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

