Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,790. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

