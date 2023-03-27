Quent Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,321,874. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.